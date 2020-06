They have yet to announce the total amount of positive cases in their store in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday night a Hy-Vee on Des Moines' south side has had some employees test positive for COVID-19, specifically.

This store is the one on SE 14th and Park.

Local 5 called our contacts with Hy-Vee and while they couldn't give us an exact number, they did confirm fewer than seven employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

The current total for positive cases in Iowa sits at 24,459, while the total for testing negative is 210,667.