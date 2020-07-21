Hy-Vee handing out 3 million free face masks, no plans to issue mandate

The Midwest grocer said stores will hand out the masks to customers not wearing one starting July 27.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Midwest grocer Hy-Vee will be handing out three million free face masks to their customers starting next week, according to a release sent on Tuesday.

Hy-Vee said they are starting a new initiative to get more Americans to wear masks in public to limit the spread of COVID-19.

It's called "Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It's Your Choice." This comes as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend face coverings for those in public.

When asked if leaders are discussing a face mask policy, Hy-Vee spokesperson Christina Gayman said, "Nothing to share at this time."

Starting July 27, shoppers will see employees stationed at front doors handing out masks to those not wearing one. Signage, attire and other reminders will be placed around stores as well to inform customers on the educational campaign.