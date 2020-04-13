Hy-Vee seeing similar shopping numbers before Easter

The grocery chain saw many usual Easter items selling at a high pace.

Easter weekend has come and gone but representatives from Hy-Vee told Local 5 they are seeing similar amounts of shopping as they did in prior years.

"We are still seeing a number of customers who are coming to try and make Easter as normal as possible this year. It may not be as big as it normally is for their family, but people are still buying the hams and the Easter candy," Tina Potthoff, a representative for Hy-Vee said.

Local 5 also asked Potthoff about some of the recent safety precautions Hy-Vee is taking during the Covid-19 pandemic. They implemented one way aisles in the stores but shoppers are not always following the guidelines.

"Sometimes they are trying to figure everything out and get in and out as quickly as possible and that may not be top of mind for them," Potthoff said. "We just need to politely remind them that these are some of the measures we put in place."