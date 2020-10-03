Hy-Vee to lay off 368 at Urbandale fulfillment center

URBANDALE, Iowa — Over 350 employees at the Hy-Vee fulfillment center in Urbandale will be out of a job by May.
The company made the announcement on Tuesday.
The move comes as a way to allow Aisles Online orders to be fulfilled at local store locations. In a statement, Hy-Vee cites customer satisfaction as a reason for the change, saying they are not fully able to provide the full assortment of products or same-day pickup customers want when filling orders at a fulfillment center.
368 people will be laid off as a result of the Urbandale site's closure, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
Those employees were given 60 days' notice, and the layoffs will officially take effect on May 6. Hy-Vee says their human resources team is working with employees to find other jobs within the store or elsewhere.