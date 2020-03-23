Hy-Vee works to raise money for local food banks

The goal is to make $1 million to help local food banks restock their shelves.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee has set a goal to raise $1 million to help restock local food banks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The grocery chain announced the fundraising campaign Sunday. The campaign will start Monday and will span across Hy-Vee's entire eight-state range.

When customers go through the check-out line at Hy-Vee, they'll be asked to donate a dollar or more to local food banks. Hy-Vee will match every donation dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000 through their One Step program.

Customers can also make a donation in a pre-set increment through an Aisles Online order.

All funds will be collected on a weekly basis at the store level, and then provided to local food banks. Hy-Vee says this will be a good way to keep food banks stocked as much as possible throughout the week.

“In today’s uncertain times, we want to keep our local food banks stocked with the essentials that individuals and families need,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “By partnering with our customers, our goal is to raise $1 million for our food bank partners so they can continue their operations throughout this crisis."