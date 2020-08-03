HyVee Aisles Online to be removed from fulfillment centers, added to local stores

The change will go into effect the week of March 23.

DES MOINES, Iowa — HyVee's Aisles Online will no longer be carried out at fulfillment centers, the company announced.

HyVee is opting to move their Aisles Online program to their local stores, saying they are the services customers want can't be provided to their fullest when they process orders at a fulfillment center.

"We are listening to our customers and they are wanting a full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pick up at the store, which we are unable to fully provide when we process orders at a fulfillment center," the company said in a statement.