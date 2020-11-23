Hy-Vee reinstating special shopping hours for at-risk customers

The grocery store chain set up these hours at the beginning of the pandemic.

Starting on Monday, Hy-Vee brought back its reserved shopping hour for customers who are at high-risk for coronavirus and other illnesses.

The grocery store chain set up these hours in March and April at the beginning of the pandemic, but rolled them back in the summer when numbers started to trend downward.

Customers over the age of 60, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them more vulnerable can shop from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday at any Hy-Vee store.

Customers who do not fall into these groups are asked to limit their shopping to 8 a.m. or after on those particular days.

Online shopping, curbside pickup, and deliveries have become popular in many grocery store chains.