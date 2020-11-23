x
Hy-Vee reinstating special shopping hours for at-risk customers

The grocery store chain set up these hours at the beginning of the pandemic.
In this x, Liz Adolphi, a checker at the Bettendorf, Iowa, HyVee scans groceries behind as protective window panel to protect the employees and shoppers from the COVID-19 outbreak. Hy-Vee CEO, president and chairman of the board Randy Edeker, an Iowa native, is ever on the lookout for ways to stay competitive, anticipate and meet changing consumer preferences and to make the company he joined 37 years ago, “the best place to work in America.” (Jessica Gallagher/Quad City Times via AP)

Starting on Monday, Hy-Vee brought back its reserved shopping hour for customers who are at high-risk for coronavirus and other illnesses.

The grocery store chain set up these hours in March and April at the beginning of the pandemic, but rolled them back in the summer when numbers started to trend downward.

Customers over the age of 60, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them more vulnerable can shop from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday at any Hy-Vee store.

Customers who do not fall into these groups are asked to limit their shopping to 8 a.m. or after on those particular days.

Online shopping, curbside pickup, and deliveries have become popular in many grocery store chains.

SNAP/EBT beneficiaries now can shop online for groceries at Hy-Vee.com or via the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app and collect their order curbside at a Hy-Vee store. Pickup service is available at more than 250 Hy-Vee stores throughout its eight-state region. 

