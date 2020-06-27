Hy-Vee expands salad recall following potential parasite contamination

The Food and Drug Administration notified Hy-Vee of the additional recalled items Saturday morning, which includes 12 more store brand salads.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Twelve more salads are off of Hy-Vee's shelves a week after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched an investigation into a potential parasite contamination into the grocery chain's store brand garden salad.

Fresh Express, which manufactures Hy-Vee's bagged salads, announced the FDA and CDC were investigating a potential contamination of Cyclospora last Friday.

A release from Hy-Vee said the company knew of the initial contamination the day after the investigation began and then recalled their store brand garden salad.

The FDA notified Hy-Vee of the additional recalled items on Saturday morning, according to Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman.

Customers that have purchased any of the following products are advised to throw them out or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund:

Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit (13.4 oz)

Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg (8 oz)

Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad (12 oz)

Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend (12 oz)

Hy-Vee American Blend Salad (12 oz)

Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad (10 oz)

Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix (16 oz)

Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad (12 oz)

Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit (13.7 oz)

Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit (13.2 oz)

Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit (11.4 oz)

Hy-Vee Garden Salad (12 oz)

Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit (12.8 oz)

According to the FDA, Cyclospora is a parasite "that is so small it can only be seen under a microscope." It causes an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis. It's generally transmitted when infected feces contaminate food or water.

Symptoms include watery diarrhea, with "frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements." Other symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue.

Those infected may also experience flu-like symptoms such as vomiting, body aches, headache or a low-grade fever, according to the FDA. The administration also notes that some people infected with Cyclospora may not show symptoms.

Consumers are advised to follow these steps if they've purchased any of these products: