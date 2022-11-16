2023 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend to feature stars such as Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood

The concert lineup also features Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band.

NEWTON, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published in July 2022, during the 2022 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend.

Four of the biggest names in country and pop music are making their way to Iowa Speedway next summer.

Hy-Vee announced the concert lineup for the 2023 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend on Wednesday.

Country stars Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney will perform on Saturday of race weekend, while the Zac Brown Band and Ed Sheeran will take the stage on Sunday.

The event will take place at Iowa Speedway, July 21-23, 2023.

“When we first agreed to hold the event in Newton (Iowa), we knew we wanted to make it the best and biggest event on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s Chairman of the Board and Executive Director, said in a press release. “We made the weekend quite the spectacle in 2022; however, we knew we could top our efforts when planning for 2023, and I think our lineup of concerts shows just that. This is an event you won’t want to miss.”

All concerts are included with Saturday and Sunday Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend tickets. Artists will perform on stage at the side of the track, in front of the main grandstands.

Concerts prior to the race will run for an hour, while post-race concerts will run for 90 minutes.

More than 80,000 people attended the event in 2022 when stars such as Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performed.

“Thanks to the support of Hy-Vee and their commitment to making Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend one of the biggest annual events in Iowa, we truly delivered a memorable experience for our fans this summer at Iowa Speedway,” said Bud Denker, President of Penske Corporation, in a press release. “With four incredible concerts featuring some of the most popular acts in music today, Hy-Vee is raising the bar even higher in 2023."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 5. To get early access, register for pre-sale at https://www.hyveeindycarweekend.com/.