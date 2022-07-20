Newton businesses prep for Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend

This weekend's IndyCar showcase is the largest event the Iowa Speedway has ever hosted.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWTON, Iowa — After a long wait, IndyCar racing is coming back to central Iowa. The Iowa Speedway can fit up to 30,000 people — almost double the population of Newton—and the city is ready for the crowds.

The Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend is the single-biggest event the Iowa Speedway has ever hosted.

"The grandstand is almost full. We are so excited to invite fans back to the Iowa Speedway after two years. It's been a little quiet, but that won't be the case come this weekend," said Anne Fischgrund, General Manager of Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend.

And all those people coming through is music to the ears of local business owners. The owner of Varieties, a local antiques shop, said that when similar big events have come to town, they'll come to work in the morning to find people lined up outside, waiting to start shopping.

"All the things they do promotes the mom and pop stores. Everybody looks for people to come in. It's just fun to talk with people, said Arie Versendaal, owner of Varieties.

The surge of visitors is a major opportunity for them, but the effects aren't just limited to Newton's main street.

"I'm looking at hotels that are full, restaurants that are active. The cumulative economic impact on Newton, Jasper County, and really central Iowa is enormous," said Craig Armstrong, Development Specialist for the city of Newton.