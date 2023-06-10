Iowa State Patrol: Des Moines man dies in I-80 rollover crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is dead after driving off the road and into a ditch late Friday night, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
Officials believe 40-year-old Jerry Baskett was driving near the Mitchellville exit on I-80 around 10:45 p.m. when he drove off the roadway, causing his truck to roll over multiple times.
The accident ejected him from his truck, and he died on the scene. According to the crash report, Baskett was not wearing his seatbelt.
