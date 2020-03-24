IDPH: 124 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa; more than 2,300 negative tests

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are now 124 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The IDPH says 2,315 people have tested negative.
The locations and age ranges include:
- Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult
- Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80)
- Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Buchanan, Cedar, Jasper and Warren counties have all reported their first positive COVID-19 case.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact with others and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.
