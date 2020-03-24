IDPH: 124 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa; more than 2,300 negative tests

An additional 19 Iowans tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are now 124 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The IDPH says 2,315 people have tested negative.

The locations and age ranges include:

Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult

Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80)

Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Buchanan, Cedar, Jasper and Warren counties have all reported their first positive COVID-19 case.