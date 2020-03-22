IDPH: 22 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing total to 90

There are now 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are now 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, according to Gov. Reynolds' office.

The Iowa Department of Health said there are 1,215 negative cases, with both the positive and negative totals coming from the State Hygienic Lab.

The locations and age ranges of the 22 individuals are:

Cerro Gordo County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Harrison County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older (61-80 years)

Kossuth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 years or older)

Scott County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

See the number of confirmed cases internationally below.