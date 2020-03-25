IDPH announces first COVID-19 related death in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health learned Tuesday of the first death associated with the coronavirus in Iowa.
The individual was an older adult, 61-80 years of age and a resident of Dubuque County.
The name of the Dubuque County resident has not been released.
"Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time," said Gov. Reynolds. "I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus."