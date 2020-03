The Iowa Department of Public Health released new numbers on Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has released new numbers in its testing for COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

Officials said Wednesday that seven people have tested negative for COVID-19. They said one test is still pending, and there have been no confirmed cases so far.

In addition, leaders said 10 people have been tested for asymptomatic (or no symptoms). 39 have completed public health monitoring, officials said.