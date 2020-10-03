IDPH: 'Some providers anticipate some shortfalls' in supplies as COVID-19 spreads

Three cases of the novel coronavirus popped up in Iowa Sunday afternoon. As of Monday, eight Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa healthcare providers are anticipating some shortages in the supplies that will be needed to treat COVID-19, according to Iowa's Department of Public Health.

Monday, IDPH Director Gerd Clabaugh stressed that these are just anticipated deficiencies.

"Some providers anticipate some shortfalls," Clabaugh said. "They're planning ahead for that and they're giving us a call to say, 'Where are resources available?'"

Clabaugh said providers are proactively reaching out to IDPH to get help stocking up on items such as face masks, gloves and gowns.

IDPH is conducting weekly surveys to keep track of stocks around the state and offering advice when needed.

"Our staff is reaching out, giving local healthcare facilities and providers some strategies on how to make their existing stock go further and allowing them to purchase from other sources -- facilitating that conversation where we can do that -- and thinking about other resources in the region," Clabaugh said. "We're dealing with those on a case-by-case basis."