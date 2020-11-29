If you're looking for more COVID testing options, "DoctorsNow" can help

The doctors, nurses, and certified physician assistants who work there felt it was necessary to reach out to the community during a time like this. They say there is an increased need for pop-up testing as others sites like TestIowa and Hy-Vee continue to fill their time slots.

The team at DoctorsNow completed 100 tests Saturday, and those who were tested received their results hours later via text. The test isn't free, however. You need to pay $90 up front before being tested. "It really is important that people have the information that they need as far as if they do or do not have COVID-19," said Dr. Anna Holzer, Chief Medical Officer for DoctorsNow. She said, "[t]here are high numbers in our area and we thought that it was important that we reach out to the community and offer more testing."