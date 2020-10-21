Immigrants get involved in 2020 election

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the election gets closer, the Polk County Democrats reached out to the immigrant community to make sure they are involved in the election.
“It’s not easy," explained Deb Ryan, a Polk County Democrat volunteer. "You’ve got to have some knowledge and if English is not your first language it is even trickier.”
Ryan used a translator to help communicate with those that don't speak English.
“It means so much to me because I come from a family who came to the United States, specifically to Des Moines not speaking any English," said Amra Klempic, a translator. "It makes a huge difference when you have someone speaking the same language and explaining all these issues to you.”
The Iowa GOP wasn't available for an interview, but sent this statement, "The Republican Party is not taking any vote for granted. The Trump campaign has deployed unprecedented resources to Iowa, including the Latinos for Trump coalition. The Iowa Trump Victory ground game is second-to-none, and has been reaching out to Iowans of all backgrounds to highlight Pres. Trump's commitment to issues they care about -- protecting freedom and opportunity, building a robust American economy and fighting for workers."
