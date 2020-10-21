Immigrants get involved in 2020 election

Local 5 reached out to local members from both parties to see how they're getting immigrants involved in the coming election.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the election gets closer, the Polk County Democrats reached out to the immigrant community to make sure they are involved in the election.

“It’s not easy," explained Deb Ryan, a Polk County Democrat volunteer. "You’ve got to have some knowledge and if English is not your first language it is even trickier.”

Ryan used a translator to help communicate with those that don't speak English.

“It means so much to me because I come from a family who came to the United States, specifically to Des Moines not speaking any English," said Amra Klempic, a translator. "It makes a huge difference when you have someone speaking the same language and explaining all these issues to you.”