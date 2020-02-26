Improved signal requires rescan for some of Local 5's antenna viewers

If you watch Local 5 (WOI) with an antenna, this article is for you.

DES MOINES, Iowa — We’ve improved our signal! So, if you’ve had trouble consistently receiving our signal, you need to rescan your TV. Once you rescan, Local 5 programming may appear on channel 5.1, 5.5, or both. Channel 5.5 should provide you a stronger, clearer signal. Some newer model televisions may tune 5.5 automatically. If you see 5.5 already, you do not need to rescan.

We heard you, Central Iowa. We made a change. This signal update is just part of a long-term evolution to better serve you. Over the next several months we’ll be making changes to better meet your needs for news and information. Look for improvements across all devices, including an enhanced on-air experience. We’ll continue to update you on what’s new as we deliver these enhancements.

Why do I need to rescan?

We’ve made a change to our signal for WOI. Rescanning should provide you with an improved broadcast signal to watch our Local 5 (and ABC) programming. This change does not modify sub channels 5.2, 5.3, or 5.4 (LAFF, GRIT, or COZI).

How do I do it?

Here you will find a number of links with easy-to-follow, step-by-step, illustrated instructions to SOME of the most popular brands of televisions: LG - Philips - Samsung - Sony - Toshiba - Vizio.

I don't see my brand listed. What do I do?

In general, you need to get into the brains of your television to tell it what you want to see. If you still have the owner's manual for your TV or converter box, now would be a great time to find it.

Even among manufacturers, each television has its own steps for rescanning. Every remote is different, too. Keep in mind that often the words ENTER, OK, or SELECT are interchangeable.

To begin scanning for channels, use your remote to find the MENU or SETUP or SETTINGS function. The UP/DOWN and LEFT/RIGHT buttons help you move from step to step through the on-screen menu.

General Guide

Press the MENU button on your television or converter box remote.

Go to SETUP or SETTINGS.

Go to INSTALLATION or SYSTEM or CHANNELS.

Go to AUTOPROGRAM, AUTOSCAN, AUTOTUNING, PROGRAM CHANNELS, or SCAN CHANNELS.

Press ENTER, OK, or SELECT to start the scan.

Some televisions may warn you that starting a scan will reprogram your channels. That's OK! Reprogramming your tuner is exactly what you want to do to access the upgrades and new channels.

Once the scan starts, it can take just a few minutes or 15 – 30 minutes to complete. DON'T stop the process once it starts.

At this point, your scan should be done. Many televisions quit the process on their own, with others, you may need to select OK or EXIT on your remote.

NOTE: Some manufacturers have you use the LEFT/RIGHT arrow to access menu functions. Sometimes they throw you a curveball and make the CHANNEL UP/DOWN and VOLUME UP/DOWN double as menu navigation. It can be a bit tricky, but if you're familiar with your television remote, you already know this stuff.

What now?

After you rescan, if all has gone according to plan, you should be getting a stronger Local 5 (WOI) signal, which means a better picture for all your favorite shows on Local 5. https://www.weareiowa.com/tv-listings