In cars and under umbrellas, people gather in rain for church bell concert Easter morning

St. Paul's Episcopal Catherdral held a thirty-minute carillon concert that rang through the streets of Downtown Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the past few weeks, churches across the U.S. have moved their worship services online to accommodate social distancing and safety.

However, for many, it's just not the same.

That's why Mark Babcock, the choirmaster and organist at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in Des Moines, planned a special Easter morning concert.

Up in the cathedral's bell tower, starting at 9:00 a.m., Babcock played hymns on the cathedral's carillon. The massive, 25-bell instrument could be heard throughout the entire Downtown area.

"It was a unique idea this year, trying to find ways to give people sights and sounds that would connect them to meaningful memories of the past," said Babcock.

Joanne and Marcus Engelhardt, who attend Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Des Moines, came to watch the concert, finding shelter from the rain under the overhang of a nearby building.

"The last several weeks, we've been live streaming Sunday morning services, Wednesday evening services, [and] daily devotions from our own church," said Joanne. "But I really miss church things in-person!"

Marcus, a retired pastor, said it provided a comfort left by the absence of his own church's service.

"[It's] something different on Easter, when we can't have our own trumpets and everything at our own church," said Marcus.

Cars lined the streets surrounding the cathedral, many in the driving lanes, with their flashers on, staying put for the music.

During one of the last hymns, people in the cars started honking their horns in tandem with the bells, as applause and cheers rang out.

Nicola Bowler, a priest at St. Paul's, said the concert provided a beautiful opportunity for outreach.

"I feel a tremendous loss not being able to see people in person, or as close as we normally can," said Bowler. "But having the opportunity to provide the carillon concert this morning was a wonderful way to reach out to the wider community, perhaps more people than we normally could. And so actually that's a beautiful outcome of a difficult situation."

There are only three carillons in the entire state of Iowa--one each on the campuses of University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State University, and one at St. Paul's in Des Monies. Babcock learned to play while on sabbatical from his professorial duties at Central College.

"It was a great project since we have one here at the cathedral, and organists are often carillonneurs," said Babcock.