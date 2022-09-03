Indianola boutique giving free clothes and toys to tornado victims

Mobile store bringing a sense of comfort to Winterset

INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Indianola couple is setting up shop in Winterset to help give back to people who suffered loss from the tornado.

Amanda and Dean Binder own BnB Family Boutique in Indianola. They were moved by the images of destruction coming out of Winterset. Amanda says she saw a photo of a woman's blouse in a tree and wanted to help, saying "If we were the family in need, I know my community would show up. I know we would not be left high and dry."

The binders have a trailer, so they loaded it up with new clothes and toys and went to the New Bridge Church in Winterset right after the tornado hit. The goal was to give people who lost property, something new. Amanda says "Think about it. You go and put on a brand new outfit. What does that do for your day? If we can help be the one reason they smile for that day, I want to do it."

Now that clean-up is in full swing, and people get a better idea of what they've lost, the Binders are going back to Winterset for two days. They will be at the church again, handing out clothes, shoes, and toys to anyone who needs it. Dean and Amanda encourage anyone who needs a boost, to come and pick out something new.

The BnB Boutique will be at New Bridge Church at 1305 W Jefferson St. in Wintersetfrom 11-7 on Wednesday, Mar. 9, and Thursday, Mar.10.