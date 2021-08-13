Indianola Fire Department adds first full-time woman firefighter

Jill Burrell worked part-time for two years before receiving the promotion.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Firefighting is often seen as a male-dominated profession, and not without reason.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, only 4% of career firefighters are women. However, one fire department's recent hire has proven that she'll be ready to grab her gear whenever duty calls.

The Indianola Fire Department recently welcomed five new firefighters to their ranks.

On Monday, one of them made history for the station; Jill Burrell is their first full-time female firefighter. She's been serving the station part-time for two years and is excited to represent women in firefighting.

"I feel actually really honored to just be the one to pave the way for other potential females that want to join the fire service," Burrell said. "We don't have a lot, so any girls in the community, I'd like to be a role model for them."

Getting to this point has been no easy task. To even be considered as a full-time firefighter, she had to pass multiple physical and written tests and go through two separate interview panels. Through all of that, Burrell stood out.

Greg Chia, Indianola's fire chief, said, "She's very diligent about completing tasks, which really stuck out for us, and she wants to learn. She's one of our top-notch employees here."

While Burrell is the first woman to join the station's ranks full-time, she's hopeful that she won't be the last.

"I'm just here to prove that we are strong enough to do this," Burrell said. "We can do this."

The station has given Burrell a warm welcome, and they're hoping she stays around for a while.

"She's one of those employees that has not only the characteristics, but the drive to have a really long, prosperous career, and then I'm talking 25, 30 years," Chia said.