Des Moines City Councilmember Indira Sheumaker misses budget vote, other meetings

Des Moines City Council approved the city's annual budget on April 10, but the Ward 1 representative wasn't around to cast her vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — On April 10, Des Moines City Council approved the city's annual budget, which is just shy of one billion dollars. But Ward 1 representative Indira Sheumaker wasn't around to cast her vote.

Sheumaker first took office in 2022 after running on progressive causes such as defunding the police. Notably, the city's 2023-2024 budget includes a $1.1 million increase to the Des Moines Police's budget.

The budget meeting is just one of 13 meetings and work sessions Sheumaker has missed since she took office.

Now, her supporters say they feel like they're losing their voice.

"Our ward did vote for that change and for someone new to have that voice for us, and so I think it is a disappointment that she hasn't been there as much..." said Katie Kuehn, who voted for Sheumaker. "We want that voice to be represented."

Kathy Hellstern, president of the River Bend Neighborhood Association in Ward 1, said the neighborhood has had to rely on at-large councilmembers Carl Voss and Connie Boesen due to difficulties connecting with Sheumaker.

"I can't say that [Sheumaker has] partnered on any initiatives or attended other neighborhood events like our farmers' market, the 6th Ave bus art celebration or our block party," Hellstern wrote in a statement to Local 5. "We continue to offer to include her and do have hopes of building a stronger relationship."

Some Des Moines residents have even started a petition asking Sheumaker to step down.

"Our Ward 1 City Council representative, Indira Sheumaker, is not showing up to give voice to our neighborhoods," the petition description reads. "She continues to collect a paycheck and health insurance but does not answer calls from our city manager or staff, let alone calls from fellow council members or her constituents."

If all this sounds a little familiar, it's because Sheumaker has faced criticism for missing meetings before.

In a statement in July, Sheumaker said her absences were caused by a combination of COVID and depression.

Constituents who spoke to Local 5 were sympathetic to those issues, but worried about what her absence meant for the ward's future.

"I also respect if she's needed to take time off for mental health reasons," Kuehn said. "I just think that it's up to her to decide if this is the right role for her as she continues or if she feels that maybe she needs to step back and let someone else take on that voice."