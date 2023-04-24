City of Des Moines receives resignation letter from Indira Sheumaker after months of absence

Mayor Frank Cownie issued a statement, saying, "We wish Ms. Sheumaker the best and appreciate Ms. Sheumaker’s time on the council.”

DES MOINES, Iowa — Indira Sheumaker, the Des Moines city councilmember who has been absent from her post for months, has now resigned.

Mayor Frank Cownie released an update on Sheumaker, saying her father Randy Sheumaker hand-delivered her resignation letter to the city Wednesday. The letter was then filed by the City Clerk's Office.

In the same update, Cownie wrote that he and the city council will now "take the time provided by statute to determine next steps."

The mayor also issued a statement, saying, "We wish Ms. Sheumaker the best and appreciate Ms. Sheumaker’s time on the council.”

The resignation comes after Cownie tried to have a letter delivered to Sheumaker, asking for her to tell the city her intentions for the future of her council seat. In that letter, which was unable to be delivered, Cownie said he and the rest of her fellow councilmembers were concerned for her wellbeing.

Cownie gave Sheumaker a deadline to respond on Aug. 28. City manager Scott Sanders confirmed after 5 p.m. that day that the city did not receive any communication from her.

Earlier this summer, a petition was created by members of the ward Sheumaker represented, asking for her to resign.

The Des Moines Register reported in April, roughly a month since Sheumaker was last seen at a council meeting, that they received a text from Sheumaker's father saying she was hospitalized.

Local 5 has not been able to make contact with Sheumaker or her family throughout her current absence.

In 2022, Sheumaker also had a string of absences from council meetings. Though, she later returned, saying the pandemic and her mental health had taken a toll on her well-being.