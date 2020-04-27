Individuals identified in Story County death investigation

The bodies of three deceased adults were located in a Collins residence on April 21.

COLLINS, Iowa — Three individuals found dead inside a Collins residence last week have been identified.

The Story County Sheriff's Office received a call for a welfare check around 7:55 a.m. on April 21 to the 700 block of 1st Avenue in Collins. When deputies arrived, they discovered three adults deceased along with three deceased dogs inside a travel trailer.

The deceased individuals have been identified as 62-year-old Connie Dilliner, 41-year-old Elizabeth Ennenga and 20-year-old Travor Brommel. All three were residents at the address, according to the sheriff's office.