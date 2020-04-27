Individuals identified in Story County death investigation

COLLINS, Iowa — Three individuals found dead inside a Collins residence last week have been identified.
The Story County Sheriff's Office received a call for a welfare check around 7:55 a.m. on April 21 to the 700 block of 1st Avenue in Collins. When deputies arrived, they discovered three adults deceased along with three deceased dogs inside a travel trailer.
The deceased individuals have been identified as 62-year-old Connie Dilliner, 41-year-old Elizabeth Ennenga and 20-year-old Travor Brommel. All three were residents at the address, according to the sheriff's office.
"The initial investigation indicates the residents succumb to asphyxiation from toxic gas, likely being carbon monoxide," the Story County Sheriff's Office said in a release. "There are no signs of foul play and no threat to the public exist."