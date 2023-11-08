Motorcyclist dies days after I-235 crash, Des Moines police say

Police said 44-year-old Raymond Koontz was headed east on I-235 on Saturday, Aug. 5 when a westbound truck's tire fell off, crossed the median and hit him.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man has died four days after a stray tire caused him to crash his motorcycle, according Des Moines police.

Koontz was knocked off his motorcycle, which left him with life-threatening injuries. Responders gave him medical treatment at the scene and then transported him to an area hospital, where he remained until his death on Wednesday, Aug. 9.