Motorcyclist dies days after I-235 crash, Des Moines police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man has died four days after a stray tire caused him to crash his motorcycle, according Des Moines police. 

Police said 44-year-old Raymond Koontz was headed east on I-235 around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 when a westbound truck's tire fell off, crossed the median and hit him. 

Koontz was knocked off his motorcycle, which left him with life-threatening injuries. Responders gave him medical treatment at the scene and then transported him to an area hospital, where he remained until his death on Wednesday, Aug. 9. 

The driver of the westbound truck was able to pull over after the tire flew off, but police issued citations for driving without a license and not having proof of insurance.

