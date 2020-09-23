Complaints filed against 6 Iowa businesses over lack of social distancing, not serving food with alcohol

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division announced Wednesday that it filed hearing complaints against six businesses for violating Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) has filed complaints against six businesses for allegedly violating Gov. Kim Reynolds' Aug. 27 public health proclamation on serving alcohol and social distancing.

Story and Johnson counties—home to Iowa State University and the University of Iowa, respectively—must keep the following closed through Sept. 27:

Bars

Taverns

Wineries

Breweries

Distilleries

Night clubs

Private events may still be held at those venues as long as alcohol is prepared with food for all customers and the sale of alcohol is less than half of its monthly revenues.

Alcohol sales still must be limited to between 6:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Four other counties, including Polk, bars were able to reopen on Sept. 16.

The complaints were filed against the following businesses:

Bo-James (Iowa City) : Failed to ensure at least six feet of physical distancing between guests on or about Aug. 28, failed to ensure that all customers who were served alcohol were also served food, and failed to ensure that all customers were sat in a booth, table or bar while consuming food or beverages

Failed to ensure at least six feet of physical distancing between guests on or about Aug. 28, failed to ensure that all customers who were served alcohol were also served food, and failed to ensure that all customers were sat in a booth, table or bar while consuming food or beverages Cube Ultra Lounge (Council Bluffs) : Failed to comply with the governor's proclamation by not ensuring at least six feet of physical distance between guests on or about Sept. 4 or ensuring that all guests had a seat at a table or bar

Failed to comply with the governor's proclamation by not ensuring at least six feet of physical distance between guests on or about Sept. 4 or ensuring that all guests had a seat at a table or bar Xcaret Club Lounge (West Des Moines) : The business failed to comply with the governor's Aug. 21 proclamation by not having six feet of physical distance between guests on or about Aug. 22 and failing to ensure that all guests had a seat at a table or bar

The business failed to comply with the governor's Aug. 21 proclamation by not having six feet of physical distance between guests on or about Aug. 22 and failing to ensure that all guests had a seat at a table or bar Shotgun Betty's (West Des Moines) : Failed to comply with the governor's Aug. 21 proclamation by not ensuring six feet of physical distance between guests on or about Aug. 22 and did not ensure that all guests had a seat at a table or bar.

Failed to comply with the governor's Aug. 21 proclamation by not ensuring six feet of physical distance between guests on or about Aug. 22 and did not ensure that all guests had a seat at a table or bar. Knights of Pythias - Furgerson Lodge #5 (Waterloo) : Failed to comply with the Aug. 27 proclamation by opening business to the general public on or about Sept. 9

Failed to comply with the Aug. 27 proclamation by opening business to the general public on or about Sept. 9 Edo’s Sports Bar (Waterloo): Failed to comply with the Aug. 27 proclamation by failing to ensure at least six feet of physical distancing between guests on or about Sept. 11, ensure that all customers who were served alcohol were also served food, and failed to ensure that all customers were sat in a booth, table or bar while consuming food or beverages.

All of the establishments are subject to a civil penalty but have the right to appeal.

"ABD continues to actively enforce compliance with Governor Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation," the agency said in a release. "Any licensed establishment in violation of the governor’s proclamation will be held accountable and risk a fine, suspension or revocation of its license."