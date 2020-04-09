Expect to see an absentee ballot request form from the state this weekend

The Iowa Secretary of State is sending one out to every active registered voter.

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you have not received an absentee ballot request form from a third party yet, expect to see a letter from the Iowa Secretary of State starting this weekend.

Secretary of State Paul Pate's office sent out the absentee ballot request forms to active registered voters ahead of the November election, and Iowans will begin receiving those in the mail this weekend.

The absentee ballot request initiative is in an effort to alleviate crowded polling places during the pandemic.

“Iowans have options about how they choose to cast their vote,” Pate said. “You can vote from home, you can vote in-person at your county auditor’s office, or at the polls on Election Day. The key is we want every eligible Iowan to participate and to be safe while voting.”

The forms from the state will include the following:

pre-paid, first class mail postage

an envelope to return the request form to the voter’s county auditor

They will not be pre-filled out with the voters' information, as was down in Linn and Woodbury counties. Judicial rulings invalidated those forms that were pre-filled.

Iowans only need to send in one absentee request form.

“For those voters in Linn and Woodbury counties, if you returned a pre-filled absentee request form from your county auditor, I encourage you to fill out this official form and return it,” said Pate. “Unfortunately, we had a few county auditors who made reckless decisions that have confused voters and possibly disenfranchised them. This mailing from my office will help ensure those Iowans receive ballots and are able to vote.”

County auditors will begin mailing ballots on October 5. Ballot request forms must be received no later than Saturday, October 24 at 5 p.m. Iowans can track that status of their absentee ballot at this link.

Below is what the front and back of the official state absentee ballot request form.