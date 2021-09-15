State may receive 695 Afghan evacuees for resettlement

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 27.
Iowa is expected to receive 695 Afghan evacuees from the first group of arrivals to be resettled in the United States.
The Biden administration on Wednesday began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many of the nearly 37,000 arrivals from that first wave are slated to be resettled in their states.
A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Human Services says the evacuees coming to Iowa will be going to the major populated area such as the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids metro areas where there are resources and jobs and support systems for them.
