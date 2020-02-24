Iowa agency director resigns after less than year in job

Jim Kurtenbach said Monday his resignation would be effective March 6.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services announced he would resign after less than a year in the position.

Gov. Kim Reynolds named him to head the agency in June 2019. In a written statement, Kurtenback said that during his tenure the department's culture had improved and is now “customer-focused and outcome driven.”