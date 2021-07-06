Iowa ag secretary says corn crops look 'surprisingly good' as harvest approaches

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig told Local 5 the optimistic view is due to the genetics of the crop.

DES MOINES, Iowa — VIDEO ABOVE: Iowa farmer pleasantly surprised with planting season following derecho damages

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says that corn crops in the state look "surprisingly good" as harvest season approaches.

Naig told Local 5 that despite a warm and dry growing season, corn yields should be impressive this fall.

"I think that's a testament to the genetics of the crops ... how they're managed by our farmers. The tools that they're able to use at their disposal," he said. "And of course, if you could catch a timely rain, that means a lot in terms of that crop development."

Naig added that soybeans in general also look surprisingly good, adding the rain in recent weeks was "very welcomed."

A round of powerful storms that swept through Iowa on Monday also preceded the arrival of a cold front that will offer near-ideal conditions for farmers who are out in the fields in the next few weeks.

But there isn't much rain in the forecast, which could dampen the hopes of farmers in west and northwest Iowa who've dealt with drought conditions for much of 2021.