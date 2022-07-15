Iowa Air National Guard commander charged with OWI after allegedly damaging Camp Dodge property

According to court documents, Fennell caused property damage at three sites at Camp Dodge just after midnight July 14.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One of the Iowa Air National Guard's top personnel is facing charges after allegedly driving an SUV through Camp Dodge, and damaging multiple buildings.

Chief Master Sergeant Thomas Fennell of Sioux City has been charged in Polk County with a first offense OWI and cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

According to court documents, Fennell caused property damage at three sites at Camp Dodge while driving an SUV just after midnight July 14. Authorities said Fennell tried to drive away from the third crash, but was stopped by officers.

While he was stopped, officers said they could smell alcohol on his breath, and noticed he had impaired balance, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint also says Fennell failed multiple components of a field sobriety test. His blood alcohol content was measured at .282 with a breathalyzer.