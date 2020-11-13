A closer look: How Iowa enforces coronavirus guidelines at bars and restaurants

In the time of COVID-19, investigators look into complaints from the public and also do proactive inspections of establishments.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Throughout the pandemic, Gov. Kim Reynolds has put different restrictions and guidelines on breweries, restaurants and bars in the state such as maintaining distance between tables and increased sanitation.

It is the job of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) to enforce those rules.

The Iowa ABD is in charge of regulating bars, breweries, wineries and clubs. In the time of COVID-19, investigators get complaints from the public and also do proactive inspections of establishments.

It's the investigator's job to find the facts when they get a complaint.

This means that they will do interviews, visit the location and make observations of their own. The report is then given to the ABD's Administrative Actions Unit to review and determine if there was a violation.

Overall, the ABD tells Local 5 that bars have been cooperative with the new restrictions and guidelines.

Since the pandemic began, the ABD has been receiving hundreds of calls and emails and say they follow up on the questions and concerns.