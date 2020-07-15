What is the criteria for an Amber Alert in Iowa?

There are four requirements that must be met to issue an Amber Alert in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans received an Amber Alert on Wednesday morning regarding 10-year-old Breasia Terrell of Davenport.

But many want to know how, when and why they are issued.

Breasia was reported missing on Friday, July 10. However, the alert was issued overnight Wednesday and expired later Wednesday morning.

Local 5 received questions from viewers about why it took so long for the Amber Alert to be issued.

Iowa law states that an alert should be issued by Iowa State Patrol following a request from a law enforcement agency. This criteria "should be interpreted broadly," according to law.

That is to protect the abducted child and to "maintain the integrity" of the program.

There are four points that must be met in order for the state to issue an Amber Alert when a child is believed to be in danger.

They are:

1. Law enforcement confirms a child has been abducted and entry has been made into the I.O.W.A./NCIC Systems identifying the child as missing.

Iowa On-line Articles and Warrants (I.O.W.A.) is the state's criminal justice information network. It is linked to the federal National Crime Information Center (NCIC), as well as other agencies.

2. The child is under the age of 18.

3. Law enforcement believes the circumstances surrounding the abduction indicate that the child is in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

4. There is enough descriptive information about the child, abductor, or suspect's vehicle to believe an immediate broadcast alert will help.

There is a caveat to Amber Alerts: they expire after five hours.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, searches can remain active after an alert expires to locate the missing child.

Such is the case with 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. While the Amber Alert has expired, she is still missing as of Wednesday afternoon.