Iowa and Nebraska State Patrol team up for Thanksgiving highway safety

IOWA, USA — Iowa State Patrol and Nebraska State Patrol will be teaming up to keep drivers safe on both sides of the Missouri River this Thanksgiving. The Thanksgiving campaign will run from Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 29.

According to a press release, NSP and ISP will conduct simultaneous patrol operations on many highways in Northeast Nebraska and Northwest Iowa.

"Nebraska State Troopers work tirelessly to keep roads safe, but the effort doesn't stop at the Nebraska border," said Captain Dain Hick, Commander of Troop B.