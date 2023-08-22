Ankeny police searching for missing 34-year-old woman

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 34-year-old woman, the department said Tuesday.
Police say Robbin McClain was last seen near the 3200 block of SE Grant around 3 p.m. Tuesday leaving her house on foot. She does not have her medication with her, and police believe she is "in crisis".
McClain is 5'2" and weighs 212 pounds. She has curly red hair, blue eyes and could possibly be wearing blue jeans and a red shirt.
Anyone who has information about McClain’s whereabouts should call Polk County Dispatch via 911 or at 515-286-3333, ext. 5.
