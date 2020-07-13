x
Iowa arrest reviewed after handcuffed Black man has seizure

The arrest happened in Dubuque Friday night.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Authorities are investigating an eastern Iowa arrest after video posted on social media showed a handcuffed Black man having a seizure and apparently struggling to breathe after officers used pepper spray on him. 

Dubuque officials say an internal investigation will review the Friday night arrest of Yoosuf Moment. 

Police say Moment resisted officers before pepper spray was used. 

Moment was treated at a local hospital and released after he was ticketed on suspicion of driving without a valid license and interfering with police. 

City Manager Mike Van Milligen said in a statement that officials are aware of concerns about the incident and a thorough investigation will be conducted.

