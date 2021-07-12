Iowa shifting from drive-thru COVID tests to at-home

Starting this week, Iowans will be able to request a coronavirus at-home test kit.

As the final two TestIowa sites are getting ready to shut down in Des Moines and Davenport, the Iowa Public Health Department announced its plan for providing free, self-administered coronavirus test kits to the public.

IDPH officials said the state-run TestIowa program will transition from in-person clinics and drive-thru locations to at-home test kits that Iowans can either pick up in certain community locations or order online.

Beginning July 16, Iowans can sign up for a free at-home test kit or pick one up. Each kit includes instructions for how to use the kit, how to collect a sample, and how to return the sample to the State Hygienic Lab for processing.

Homebound individuals will be able to request a kit to be sent to their homes and have USPS pick up the sample. Results are sent through email about 24 hours from when the sample is received by the state lab, according to IDPH.

There are 125 pick-up sites registered throughout the state for people to access the kits.

The current TestIowa website will be updated to facilitate the process for requesting test kits and will feature a test kit site locator tool.

Since April 2020, TestIowa has processed more than half a million PCR coronavirus tests.