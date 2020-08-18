Gov. Reynolds denies Iowa attorney general's request to join multistate USPS lawsuit

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller took to Twitter Tuesday, encouraging Iowans to vote by mail and promising to make sure every eligible vote counts.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller's request to join in a multistate lawsuit challenging proposed changes to the United States Postal Service has been denied by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Miller outlined his concerns on Twitter about the potential impact changes to the USPS could have on Iowa.

Possible changes to the Postal Service include removing mail collection boxes and a price increase near election time.

I’m very concerned about service and policy changes at the Post Office. Reports from the American Postal Workers Union indicate that mail delivery in Iowa has been slowed by limits on staff overtime and removal of automatic sorting machines. — IA Attorney General (@AGIowa) August 18, 2020

“We will deliver the nation’s election mail on time,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement Tuesday while announcing that changes will be suspended until after the 2020 election.

The Iowa Legislature passed a law last year giving the governor the final say in the Attorney General's involvement in out-of-state affairs.

It reads:

Attorney General Miller has agreed that so long as he serves as Attorney General, he will not prosecute any action or proceeding or sign onto or author an amicus brief in the name of the State of Iowa in any court or tribunal other than an Iowa state court without the consent of the Governor.



I also want to encourage Iowans to vote by mail and assure them that I will do everything I can to ensure all eligible votes will be counted. With the efforts of my office and many others, Iowans will have full opportunity and time to vote by mail. — IA Attorney General (@AGIowa) August 18, 2020