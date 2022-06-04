Gov. Reynolds releases 'more detailed' broadband map, asks for feedback

“We are making important progress to connect all Iowans to high-speed broadband, but many communities remain unserved,” said Gov. Reynolds in a press release.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer released a map showing broadband across the state Tuesday.

The new map will show a more detailed view of which homes and businesses across Iowa currently have access to broadband internet.

Locations with slower broadband speeds – defined by the Federal Communications Commission as slower than 100 upload/20 download – may be eligible for future grant funding opportunities from the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program.

“Today, I’m asking all Iowans to visit the broadband map and let us know if the broadband service reported at their location is inaccurate. This feedback will help us to direct resources to areas with the greatest need for broadband investment in the future," Reynolds said.

Starting Aug. 2, the public, broadband providers and communities across Iowa have 30 days to submit any corrections to the OCIO.

Instructions on how to challenge the map's contents are available here. You can also e-mail ociogrants@iowa.gov for assistance and questions.