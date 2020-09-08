x
Looking for work during the pandemic? These Iowa businesses are hiring.

Iowa Workforce Development lists 57 businesses across the state looking to hire temporary work.
IOWA, USA — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on Iowans everywhere, especially those who have lost their job because of it.

Iowa Workforce Development has put together a list of 57 companies across the state who are hiring for temporary work, including Hy-Vee, the Iowa DPS and MercyOne.  The full list can be found here.

Kwik Trip, which also encompasses Kwik Star and Tobacco Outlet Plus stores, will be holding an in-person hiring day on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Anyone 16 or older looking for work can walk into any store location between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday to receive an interview.

A spokesman for Kwik Star tells Local 5 all interviews conducted on Wednesday will follow social distancing guidelines and require face masks.

Those uncomfortable going in for an in-person interview will have the option of a Zoom interview instead.

