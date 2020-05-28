Businesses not required to report outbreaks, says Iowa public health official

Sarah Reisetter with the Iowa Dept. of Public Health said that Iowa law allows confirmation of outbreaks only when necessary to protect the health of the public.

On Wednesday, leaders from the Iowa Department of Public Health did not voluntarily disclose a COVID-19 outbreak at a business unless asked by media during daily press conferences.

The following day, Sarah Reisetter with the IDPH confirmed a Tyson Foods processing plant in Storm Lake is the center of yet another meat processing plant outbreak in the state.

A total of 555 employees out of 2,517 tested positive for the virus so far, Reisetter said.

Before confirming the outbreak, Reisetter explained why the state doesn't automatically report an outbreak once they've confirmed it.

"Right now the Department of Public Health becomes aware of outbreaks at businesses when the employers tell us or when the state facilitates testing at a particular facility," Reisetter said.

She continued, "Businesses are not currently required to report outbreaks to the Department of Public Health. Additionally, Iowa law allows confirmation of outbreaks only when necessary to protect the health of the public."

On Wednesday, Reisetter said the IDPH had been announcing outbreaks only when the media had asked for the confirmation.

She said, "So we've been, we've been announcing them at these press conferences as the questions have been asked."

She also said on Wednesday, "Sometimes it takes us a little bit of time to pull together the information and so it also provides an opportunity for the business to notify their communities as Perdue Farms did."

Reisetter said on Thursday the department has determined that "confirming outbreaks of businesses is only necessary when the employment setting constitutes a high risk environment for the potential of COVID-19 transmission."

"Because employers are accessing testing from a variety of sources and not relying solely on the state, our department isn't aware of all the testing that is occurring," Reisetter said.

Reisetter also said that IDPH doesn't do all of the case investigations and contract tracing; Local public health departments are also doing that work.

"The Iowa Department of Public Health does not routinely collect and store information about the number of employees at different businesses," she said.

That means the IDPH hasn't had "ready access" to all of the information necessary to confirm an outbreak.

Once 10% of a work population tests positive, the facility is considered to be the epicenter of an outbreak. That threshold is based on a policy that requires Iowa schools to report to the IDPH when 10% of students get sick.

Reisetter said the IDPH is working on these processes to provide information to the public that is necessary for Iowans to protect themselves.

In the end, she said Iowans need to be the first ones to take responsibility for their own health.

"Well I know there is a high level of interest in IDPH announcing outbreaks and businesses, the most important thing for Iowans to know is how to take care of yourself and your health," she said.

This includes social distancing, wearing a face mask, washing and sanitizing your hands frequently; covering your coughs and sneezes; and finally staying home when you're sick.

"In addition, if you are contacted on behalf of public health, please pick up the phone," Reisetter stressed. "You will be contacted if you are identified during a case investigation as a close contact with a confirmed case, and you'll be provided with instructions about what you need to do to monitor your health, and how to get tested if necessary."

Reisetter also warned Iowans to be on the look out for potential scams. IDPH will never ask for your social security number or any other financial information, Reisetter said.

"As always, our department will continue to provide Iowans with information about actions you can take to stay healthy and informed," she concluded.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.