Iowa City protest leader jailed after unlawful assembly case

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A leader of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice in Iowa City has been ordered jailed on a probation violation after police charged him with unlawful assembly.

Police arrested 20-year-old Mazin Mohamedali on Sunday evening on charges of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct for his role in a June 3 protest near Interstate 80 that ended with officers using tear gas and flash grenades to disperse the crowd.

Mohamedali has been an outspoken member of a group calling itself the Iowa Freedom Riders.