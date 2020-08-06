x
Iowa City protest leader jailed after unlawful assembly case

A June 3 protest near I-80 ended with officers using tear gas and flash grenades to disperse the crowd.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A leader of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice in Iowa City has been ordered jailed on a probation violation after police charged him with unlawful assembly. 

Police arrested 20-year-old Mazin Mohamedali on Sunday evening on charges of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct for his role in a June 3 protest near Interstate 80 that ended with officers using tear gas and flash grenades to disperse the crowd. 

Mohamedali has been an outspoken member of a group calling itself the Iowa Freedom Riders.

He has delivered speeches ad led chants during several days of marches and gatherings throughout the city. 

