x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local News

Iowa City teacher on leave for 'pretend you are a slave' assignment

The district called the assignment “inappropriate." The teacher's name hasn't been released.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A notebook and pencil on a desk in a school classroom

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A high school teacher in Iowa has been placed on leave for assigning students to “pretend you are a black slave.” 

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the assignment asked students to write four sentences about what they would do if they were a slave who was freed. 

The assignment was for an Iowa City school district online learning program for students assigned to different schools. The district says the teacher was placed on administrative leave and the assignment was removed. 

The district called the assignment “inappropriate." The teacher's name hasn't been released.

Related Articles