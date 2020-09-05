COVID-19 live updates: 9 more Iowans die, 215 more test positive for coronavirus

Latest facts from the Iowa Dept. of Public Health: 11,671 Iowans test positive, 59,796 test negative, and a total of 252 Iowans died as of Saturday morning.

Friday marked the partial reopening of several businesses across the entire state of Iowa. That's because of Gov. Kim Reynolds' latest public health proclamation.

Campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters and tanning facilities can reopen their doors in all of Iowa's 99 counties with certain restrictions.

The 22 counties that were under coronavirus restrictions will also be able to reopen gyms, malls and other retail establishments.

According to data released Saturday morning from the Iowa Dept. of Public Health, 11,671 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 252 have died.

Almost 60,000 Iowan's have tested negative. A total of 71,476 Iowans have been tested, or 1-in-43.

May 9, 2020

Iowa State University holds virtual commencement

Nearly 5,100 students will graduate from Iowa State University this weekend. COVID-19 has prevented any celebrations on campus, however university leaders have invited graduates and their families to enjoy one of three virtual commencement ceremonies to honor them.

The three events, for undergraduates, graduate students and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) recipients, all go live at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, on the registrar's virtual graduation website.