County auditors send out thousands of absentee ballots on first day of early voting

Monday is a big day in Iowa: It's the first day county auditors can mail out absentee ballots, as well as the first day you can vote via satellite location.

ADEL, Iowa — In a caravan of cars on Monday morning, staff members with the Dallas County Auditor's Office dropped off more than 21,000 absentee ballots stuffed in prepaid envelopes to voters who requested one to vote in the general election.

"It's a big, big day," one of them said as they loaded box after box into a post office bin.

According to the Iowa Secretary of State, more than 600,000 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot this election as of Sept. 30.

The deadline to request one is Oct. 24.

County auditors tell Local 5 they are prepared for the uptick in absentee ballots coming in because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're excited. A little stressed, but excited," said Dallas County Auditor Julia Helm.

2020 is Helm's first General Election she is overseeing as county auditor. She said voters have a lot of options to participate, including going in-person at a satellite absentee location.

Every Iowan who is eligible to vote can do so in-person before Nov. 3 at their county auditor's office, or a satellite voting location if provided by the county.

Iowans who are not registered to vote can do so on the day they vote. Bring your I.D. and proof of residence to your polling place.

For more information on how and where to vote, click here to access Local 5's Voter Guide or text VOTE to 515-457-1026.