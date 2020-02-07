This county has the state's highest positivity rate. What does that mean?

Plymouth County is seeing a steady uptick in coronavirus cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Early in the coronavirus pandemic, much of northwestern Iowa saw little activity of the virus, or at least reported few cases. That has changed in the month of June.

Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury counties are all reporting a steady increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. Plymouth County now has the highest positivity rate in the state: 13.5% on Wednesday.

In the graph above, there has been an uptick in positive cases in the county since the beginning of June, a near double in cases.

But what does the positivity rate represent? Why is that important?



The positivity rate is a metric which health authorities are using, where the number of positive test results is divided by the number of total tests administered, essentially giving a percentage of COVID-19 positive diagnoses.

The positivity rate is not the same as the proportion of COVID-19 cases in the population at large, a metric called "prevalence." It's hard to know the true number of Iowans who have been exposed to or infected with coronavirus, but the high positivity rate is concerning, according to public health officials.

The Plymouth County positivity rate is much higher than the national average: about 8%. Health experts have said since the pandemic began that if you test broadly, you should encounter far more people who don't have coronavirus, so your test-positivity rate should be lower. There are more Plymouth County residents who have tested negative than positive. However, just 2,705 residents in the county have been tested in total. The population of Plymouth County is over 24,000.