'They were good people': Iowa man honors grandparents taken by COVID one hour apart

Jane and Norris Gronert died in November from coronavirus, lying in the same bed.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Jane and Norris Gronert spent more than three-quarters of their life together, meeting each other in the 8th grade, falling in love, and then eventually getting married.

Their lives ended just one hour apart, dying in bed together from coronavirus in November.

"It's beautiful in some regards, because basically, they spent their entire lives together," said their grandson, Adam Skibbe. "You can't ask for a more fitting exit but the circumstances around what led to this are unfortunate."

Jane and Norris, otherwise known as Norry, lived near Cedar Rapids for their adult lives, raising four daughters who had children of their own, one of them being Skibbe.

Skibbe said family gatherings happened all the time because much of the family stayed in the area. He got to spend time with his grandparents on holidays, sharing stories and talking about sports with his grandpa.

"They were like home base, you always had an excuse to go to see grandma and grandpa," said Skibbe.

Norry and Jane moved into an assisted living facility about a year ago. The family stayed in touch, hosting a 90th birthday parade for Norry in April.

Beloved Iowa elderly couple dies from COVID-19 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

But in November, Jane tested positive for coronavirus. She was sent to the hospital but returned back to the apartment she and Norry shared. Soon after, Norry also tested positive, and their health deteriorated.

"It's like watching a slow car accident or a train wreck, you hear it's happening, but you can't do much, at best you can reach out," said Skibbe. "By the time I got a chance to talk to him he was not responsive anymore, which was really, really awful."

Skibbe said one of the worst parts of the disease is not being able to be with your loved ones when they are sick.

"Grandpa was still talking to family members at that point, but within a day or two he was also in bed, they were both in bed together and it was a Tuesday morning when they passed, within about an hour of each other," said Skibbe.

The family decided not to hold a funeral because of the COVID restrictions on gatherings. Skibbe said not having that in-person family outreach also makes the mourning process even more difficult.

"It's just really hard to shut the door and have closure, so we're all leaning on each other and we're all dealing with it in our own ways and we go through stages of it," said Skibbe.

One of Skibbe's frustrations now is hearing people not take the virus seriously.

"I still hear people say, oh, I don't even know anyone who's been impacted by the virus, and if given the opportunity to talk about them, I want to talk about them, because they were good people," said Skibbe. "They lived a long life and they went out in a nice way but it didn't have to go this way and it's all worse than what it needed it to be...these people, they were stuck in their apartment, in a lockdown situation, not able to interact with people, not able to do much of anything, and they still caught it. And they died from it. So clearly, something isn't working."

Skibbe said he will remember the hugs and talks with his grandparents.