Iowan couple selling corn since '90s do it for their daughters

Mike and Tracy Penick, of Carlisle, Iowa, started their pop-up corn stand in the summer of 1992 with one, sweet goal in mind.

CARLISLE, Iowa — Sweet corn season is upon us, and a husband and wife from central Iowa have been selling their crops for decades.

Mike and Tracy Penick started selling sweet corn to the community back in 1992, but the reason they started is pretty sweet.

"We started it so our two girls, which they were little girls at that point, it was going to be their college fund," Tracy Penick said. "So, we planted a little bit of corn, and every night we sat up on the highway and sold it."

Tracy's referencing their pop-up sweet corn stand — "Penick's Sweet Corn Stand" — located on state Highways 65 and 69, near Indianola.

Mike and Tracy's daughters graduated their respective colleges back in the early 2000s, and their parents' pop-up sweet corn stand helped fund their education.

Iowans loved seeing Mike and Tracy’s – then young daughters – helping out so much at the family's stand, a few customers wouldn't buy corn unless the girls were there.

“They said we’re only buying corn from you, if the money goes to the girls," Tracy said. "It was important that all the money went to the girls, where people wouldn’t buy.”

Now that their daughters have moved on, Mike and Tracy continue to run their pop-up stand and their growing farm.

“Now we’re up to about 37 acres, so we’ve increased it a little bit,” Mike said.

The Penick's have owned land in central Iowa dating back to nearly 100 years ago.

The family now has over 2,000 acres of farm land, with 1,000 of that each dedicated to field corn and soybeans.

However, they also have 37 acres of sweet corn to harvest each year, up from one acre, many years ago.

And that was around the same time the Penick's transitioned their focus in farming.

“We got out of the livestock business and made it a full-time business for the summer then," which was the early 2000s, Mike said.

The Penick's daughters are now married and have given Mike and Tracy six grandchildren, who also help out at the farm and sweet corn stand.

And now approaching retirement age, Mike and Tracy don't plan to quit selling what they love most: corn.

"It's all I've known to do," Mike said. “We just like selling sweet corn. It’s just become a tradition with us now, even though we’re getting harder every day to get up early in the morning and pick it.”

Mike told Local 5 he gets up at 4:30 a.m. on weekdays to get ready to pick his crops.