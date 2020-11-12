Iowa court overturns Dubuque man's murder conviction, orders new trial

Fontae Buelow claims his girlfriend Samantha Link turned a knife on herself during an argument in March 2017.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a Dubuque man who was sentenced to 50 years in prison on a second-degree murder conviction for the death of his girlfriend.

Fontae Buelow claims Samantha Link turned a knife on herself in an act of suicide after an argument in March 2017. Prosecutors alleged he stabbed her and charged him with first-degree murder.

A jury convicted him of second-degree murder in January 2018.